Spring Hike at Crazy Horse

Jun 5, 2018

Crazy Horse Memorial hosted its 33rd annual Spring Volksmarch June 2-3. Hikers from around the country made the 6.2-mile jaunt over dirt trails and gravel roads to experience a view of the world’s largest mountain carving that visitors don’t ordinarily enjoy. The turn-around point happens on the outstretched arm of Crazy Horse, with the sculpture’s nine-story face looming in the background. The volksmarch is among the most popular organized hikes in the country. Another trip in the fall is scheduled for September 30. Photos by John Mitchell.