



South Dakota Farmscapes

Price: $14.95

This book shows why we all love farm country -- with beautiful pictures by John Front of Britton, S.D., a World War II veteran who came home to South Dakota many years ago with a camera and photographed farm scenes in Marshall County. We published the pictures with quotations about nature and farm life by South Dakota writers and thinkers.

We only have a few boxes left, so order soon to get your copy!

Hardcover, 80 pp.