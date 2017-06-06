Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
On the Vine
Jun 6, 2017
Our May/June issue includes a feature on the the art of growing grapes in South Dakota. We gathered several photos for the article — too many to print. Here are some that didn’t make the magazine.
-
Our state’s climate is too cold for most common wine grape varieties to flourish, but cold-hardy vines thrive.
-
University researchers in Minnesota and South Dakota have developed hybrids that are a cross between a wild grape and the species normally cultivated for wine.
-
Jeremiah Klein and his wife Lisa started With the Wind Vineyard & Winery in the northeastern corner of the state.
-
They purchased a 20-acre farm south of Rosholt and planted a test plot of grapes in 2012.
-
The Kleins now make their home in the same building where they ferment wines and host tastings.
-
Many South Dakota wineries host events in summer and fall. Here guests enjoy live music at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. Photo by Chad Coppess, S.D. Tourism.
-
Strawbale Winery in Renner also invites food vendors to sell tasty treats. Photo by Chad Coppess, S.D. Tourism.
-
Strawbale Winery is owned by Susie and Don South (pictured right). Photo by Chad Coppess, S.D. Tourism.
-
Dave and Sue Greenlee started Tucker’s Walk Vineyard and Farm Winery near Garretson as a hobby. They now have 5.8 acres of vines.
-
A babydoll sheep helps keeps weeds at bay at Belle Joli’ Winery in Belle Fourche.
-
Many hands make light work when friends and family help harvest. Photo from Schadé Vineyard & Winery near Volga by Chad Coppess, S.D. Tourism.
-
Several vineyards recruit youth groups or sports teams to help harvest and then donate to their organizations. Here a team picks grapes at Baumberger Vineyard and Winery near Dell Rapids.
-
Russ and Laura Bortnem founded La Ru Vineyards on Lake Campbell after Russ retired as an airline pilot.
-
They supply grapes for wines made by Jim Schade at Schadé Vineyard & Winery.
