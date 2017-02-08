Lily Lives

Share |

12:42 pm - Wed, February 8 2017
Karon L Schaack said:
Yikes!! someone needs to care for/preserve that beautiful stained glass! It does not appear to have a "shield layer" over it.
12:42 pm - Wed, February 8 2017
Karon L Schaack said:
03:28 pm - Wed, February 8 2017
Stuart Surma said:
I grew up South of Waubay- two miles North of the "Lily Road." The hard top road went West straight to Lily, S.D. My mother's name was Mildred- and some called her- "Milly" from Lily, which wasn't exactly true! When I ran a trapline in the early 80's I would gas up at that gas station in Lily ran by a Loterbauer. My sister Carolyn when first married lived just West of Lily on a farm with her first husband- the late Ron Reich. Stu Surma, Java, S.D.
03:52 pm - Wed, February 8 2017
Jon said:
From Milbank, I watched our Legion team(bat boy), very good, play Lily and they had a real good pitcher and team. This would have been 1958-1962.

It is sad to see what happens to the rural towns. Maybe everything goes in cycles and eventually the urban areas will become a place to escape from. Community has taken a step backwards.

Jon
08:41 pm - Wed, February 8 2017
Beverly Lehman said:
I am so sorry to see this happen. This is where my Great Grandfather Bengt Hanson and Great Great Grandfather Goren Hanson and Families settled when they came to America. My Great Uncles Oscar Hanson, Eng Hanson, Bert Hanson and Great Aunt Elna Hanson were all born in Lily. Several years ago my parents and I visited with Carl Nygaard in Lily. He gave us a tour of the Lutheran Church he was so proudly maintaining. Then he took us for a drive out to the St. Ansgar Cemetery where family is buried. Thank you Mary Lohr for passing along this information.

