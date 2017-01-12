Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Staff Favorites from January/February 2017
Jan 12, 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
"Christian Begeman’s sundogs photo ranks really high in my book,” says Heidi Marsh, co-publisher. "I’d say it’s one of my favorite photos for the entire year!"
-
"I choose the photo of the little red caboose picturing Rick Mills and Jeannie Bauder, two wonderful folks brought together over the love of South Dakota train history,” says Bernie Hunhoff, editor-at-large. Photo supplied by the South Dakota Railroad Museum.
-
Sandy Easterling chose this wintery scene from the tiny town of Lily. Photo by Howard Christopherson.
-
"No surprise here, but my favorite is the Big Picture of the new Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at SDSU,” says John Andrews, managing editor. "It’s amazing how much the campus has changed in the 15 years since I graduated. I have great memories of the way it was (including football games in the old Coughlin-Alumni Stadium), but I’m glad to see the university growing and getting better every year.” Photo by Dave Tunge, Dakota Aerials.
-
Mary Wickler Peterson, advertising sales, chose this shot of a snowy owl by Christian Begeman. "What a graceful flight portrayed in this photo."
-
Rebecca Johnson, special projects coordinator, chose Bernie Hunhoff’s photo from Morgan Park in Yankton. “I used to live right by there and it was always fun to see the park so busy in wintertime,” Johnson says. “Yankton has such a beautiful parks system — I love that people enjoy them through all seasons."
-
Paul Higbee and Roger Holtzmann, contributing editors, both chose this garter snake atop the confluence of the Missouri and James rivers southeast of Yankton. “Metaphorically, we've all felt like a snake on ice occasionally. And there's the real thing on page 110 — pretty colorful, what's more,” Higbee says. "I'll wonder about the back story for a long time.” Photo by Sam Stukel.
-
Laura Andrews, circulation and marketing manager, chose this photo Howard Christopherson took during one of his photography workshops in Lily. "I've talked to a few subscribers who hail from Lily. They all seem pretty happy that their little home town has been adopted by Howard Christopherson and friends."
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
Winter is settling in over the Black Hills, bringing many opportunities for beautiful photography. Photos ...
Seldom in life do we get second chances. And the prospect of it happening 161 years after a calamity? ...
Our Nov/Dec issue includes a story on the Juso Brothers, sons of a Finnish immigrant who brought western ...
Bob Grandpre snapped photos last weekend as businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities and government ...