Zonta Spring Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre

Apr 7, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

This year's Spring Vendor & Craft Show offers over 50 booths at the Northridge Plaza Mall, where you can find hand-crafted items, food, and other unique products. The Zonta Club sponsors a spring and fall event each year, raising funds for local organizations and educational scholarships. The Zonta Club of Pierre-Ft. Pierre is part of Zonta International, an organization that works locally and world-wide to help women improve their economic condition, education and health.


Location:   Northridge Plaza Mall
Map:   1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-222-1403
Email:   bkstand@pie.midco.net

Apr 7, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Apr 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Over 50 craft and vendor booths offer hard-to-get and hand-crafted items, perfect for sprucing things up for spring!

