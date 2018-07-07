Share |

Zippity Zoo Day - Sioux Falls

Jul 7, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Zippity Zoo Day, the Zoo’s annual summer children’s carnival is a family-friendly event that includes exciting activities such as inflatable jumpers, face painting, carnival games, Zookeeper talks, musical entertainment and opportunities to get up-close to the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Cost: Event is free with Zoo admission.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Map:   805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Email:   info@gpzoo.org
Website:   http://www.greatzoo.org

All Dates:
Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
