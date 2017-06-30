Share |

Young Frankenstein (play) - Custer

Jul 11, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan
Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks

It's alive! This electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, Frederick brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.

Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm
Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm
 
Ticket Information: Adults: $34.00 Children (18 & under): $16.00 Student discount with current student I.D.: $25.00 Senior (age 62+) or Military discount: $30.00* *Discounts may not be combined.

 


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Rd., Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions

