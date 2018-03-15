WWI Facts and Artifacts -Sioux Falls
Mar 15, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Randy Megard is well known for his love of history and getting into the middle of it by participating in various reinactment events of numerous eras - usually military. Randy will present a program on WWI and share some of his collection of artifacts, along with some shared by Jim A. Carlson. Be sure to come early and explore the WWI exhibit on the Old Courthouse Museum's first floor. It is all Free and Open to the Public!
|Old Courthouse Museum
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-951-9200
|info@minnehahahistory.org
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
Mar 15, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Come early to explore the museum exhibits. All Free.
Minnehaha County Historical Society Third Thursday Free Public Program / History Talk. Randy Megard on WWI with stories & artifacts.
