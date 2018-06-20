World Refugee Day - Sioux Falls
Jun 20, 2018 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
World Refugee Day is a day to give our community a chance to celebrate and to support its refugees. Come join us and experience part of what it would be like to live like a refugee for a day, while enjoying tasty food from our local food trucks.
|Location:
|Lutheran Social Services Center for New Americans
|Map:
|300 E 6th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-274-3735
|Email:
|intern@presentationsisters.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/PaxSoDak/
All Dates:
Jun 20, 2018 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Festival celebrating refugees.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.