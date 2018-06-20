Share |

World Refugee Day - Sioux Falls

Jun 20, 2018 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

World Refugee Day is a day to give our community a chance to celebrate and to support its refugees. Come join us and experience part of what it would be like to live like a refugee for a day, while enjoying tasty food from our local food trucks.


Location:   Lutheran Social Services Center for New Americans
Map:   300 E 6th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-274-3735
Email:   intern@presentationsisters.org
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PaxSoDak/

Festival celebrating refugees.

