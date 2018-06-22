Women's Discernment Retreat - Yankton

Jun 22, 2018 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Do you feel called to something more, but aren’t sure to what? The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery would like to invite you to a free discernment retreat. This retreat will allow you to take a look at your life up to this point and see where/how God has been acting in your life. You will have the opportunity to join the sisters in prayer. There will also be trained spiritual directors to meet with you. You’ll be able to take part in faith sharing around the weekend scriptures. And following mass on Sunday, you will get to hear a panel of women share their vocation stories and how they made the decision to enter religious life. Invite a friend!

RSVP to Sister Clarice at 605.668.6092 or shmyankton.vocationdirector@ gmail.com no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20th.



