Winemaker's Dinner - Vermillion
Feb 10, 2018 7:00 pm
Five course meal with wine pairings.
|Location:
|Valiant Vineyards Winery
|Map:
|1500 W Main Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-4500
|Website:
|http://www.buffalorunwinery.com/
All Dates:
Feb 10, 2018 7:00 pm
Five course meal with wine pairing.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.