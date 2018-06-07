Wild Deadwood Reads - Deadwood
Jun 7, 2018 - Jun 9, 2018
The Second Annual Wild Deadwood Reads event in 2018 is sure to be exciting. We’re thrilled to bring you more authors, more events, and more opportunities to see the amazing sights in Deadwood and the Black Hills of South Dakota at our new venue, the beautiful Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Our multi-author, multi-genre book signing is just one of the exciting events happening June 7-9, 2018. We’ve got a PBR Rodeo right in town, a basket raffle to support a local nonprofit organization, Breakfast With the Authors, a fun evening enjoying libations while listening to authors reading their favorite scenes from their books, and much more. Join us for the legendary weekend!
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel
|Map:
|1906 Deadwood Mountain Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Email:
|Ginger@GingerRing.com
|Website:
|http://www.wilddeadwoodreads.com/
All Dates:
Join loads of local and regional authors who write about the west and beyond in all genres for fantastic local events, book-signings, and more!
