Wheels N' Squeals - Beresford
Jun 16, 2017 - Jun 17, 2017
KCBS barbecue contest, car show, burnout competitions, inflatables, flea market flippers, tractor pull, shop hop and firemen's dance.
|Downtown Beresford
|Beresford, SD 57004
|605-610-8716
|http://beresfordswheelsnsqueals.com/
