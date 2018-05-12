Share |

Wells Fargo Cinco De Mayo Fiesta - Sioux Falls

May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo is a family event that brings together the business and civic community of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the cultural gifts and heritage of the Latino people in our midst. While observing this traditional Mexican holiday, Cinco de Mayo in Sioux Falls creates awareness of and develops pride in the diverse Latino cultures that make up our community. Latino food, dance, art, music, children’s activities and more make this a festive and fun family day. It is a benefit for the ministries of the Presentation Sisters at Caminando Juntos.

FREE admission for all ages!


Location:   Falls Park
Map:   309 East Falls Park Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-271-0468; 605-929-7502
Email:   jrothenbuehler@presentationsisters.org
Website:   http://www.cincofiesta.com

All Dates:
May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo is a family event that brings together the community of Sioux Falls to appreciate the cultural heritage of the Latino people. 

Falls Park
Falls Park 57104 309 East Falls Park Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS