Wells Fargo Cinco De Mayo Fiesta - Sioux Falls

May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo is a family event that brings together the business and civic community of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the cultural gifts and heritage of the Latino people in our midst. While observing this traditional Mexican holiday, Cinco de Mayo in Sioux Falls creates awareness of and develops pride in the diverse Latino cultures that make up our community. Latino food, dance, art, music, children’s activities and more make this a festive and fun family day. It is a benefit for the ministries of the Presentation Sisters at Caminando Juntos.

FREE admission for all ages!