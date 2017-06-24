Walk to Defeat ALS - Rapid City
Jun 24, 2017 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about.
The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year. To register, please visit: www.walktodefeatals.org
|Location:
|Memorial Park Bandshell
|Map:
|501 New York St, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-274-0230
|Email:
|chelsea@alsmn.org
|Website:
|http://web.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=WLK_landing
All Dates:
Jun 24, 2017 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.