Share |

Walk to Defeat ALS - Rapid City

Jun 24, 2017 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about.

The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year. To register, please visit: www.walktodefeatals.org


Location:   Memorial Park Bandshell
Map:   501 New York St, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-274-0230
Email:   chelsea@alsmn.org
Website:   http://web.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=WLK_landing

All Dates:
Jun 24, 2017 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about.

Memorial Park Bandshell
Memorial Park Bandshell 57701 501 New York St, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS