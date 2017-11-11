Veterans Day Event & Patriotic Show - Spearfish
Nov 11, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
The High Plains Western Heritage Center will again be hosting their Veterans Day event on Saturday, November 11th, 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The Potter Family will perform a USO Patriotic Show at 2:00 PM.
This event is sponsored by First Interstate Bank of Spearfish. Proceeds will be shared with the Spearfish Veteran's Monument.
Suggested Donation: $10. Reservations Requested
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm Reservations Requested
Join us in thanking our veterans on Saturday, November 11th starting at 1:30 PM. Live Concert by The Potter Family.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.