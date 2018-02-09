Valentine's Day Twilight Flights - Renner
Feb 9, 2018 - Feb 10, 2018
See the lights of Sioux Falls and Falls Park by helicopter, enjoy wines and heavy appetizers. Must call for reservations with a credit card to reserve.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com/events/calendar-of-events#year=2018&month=2&day=1&view=month
