Valentine Cross-Stitch - Yankton

Feb 3, 2018 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Here’s a great way to share your love this Valentine’s Day — a hand-made cross-stitched Valentine card! We'll show you how it's done. Great craft for ages 10 and up. Call our switchboard at 605-668-6000 to register by January 27th.

Cost: $10.

 


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6000
Email:   shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/events/129876334375443/

Learn to craft with love.

