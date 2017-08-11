Share |

Unnecessary Farce Play - Custer

Aug 15, 2017 - Aug 20, 2017

Two cops. Three crooks, Eight doors, Go. Two hours of non-stop hilarity and mayhem. Dazzlingly funny, with one silly bit overlapping the next...think Marx Brothers updated in tempo and relevance for today's world.

Show Times

Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm*

Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm*

Adults: $34.00

Children (18 & under): $16.00

Student discount with current student I.D.: $25.00

Senior (age 62+) or Military discount: $30.00*

     *Discounts may not be combined.


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions

All Dates:
Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
Aug 15, 2017 - Aug 20, 2017

Two cops. Three crooks, Eight doors, Go. Two hours of non-stop hilarity and mayhem. Dazzlingly funny, with one silly bit overlapping the next...think Marx Brothers updated in tempo and relevance for today's world. Show Times Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm* Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm* ​ Adults: $34.00 Children (18 & under): $16.00 Student discount with current student I.D.: $25.00 Senior ...
Black Hills Playhouse
Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS