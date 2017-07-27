Union County Fair - Alcester
Jul 27, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017
Pancake breakfast, 4-H livestock shows, music, tractor pull, pie contest, fashion revue and royalty contest.
|Location:
|Fairgrounds
|Map:
|Alcester, SD 57001
|Phone:
|605-356-2321
|Email:
|union.county@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
