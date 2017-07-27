Share |

Union County Fair - Alcester

Jul 27, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017

Pancake breakfast, 4-H livestock shows, music, tractor pull, pie contest, fashion revue and royalty contest.


Location:   Fairgrounds
Map:   Alcester, SD 57001
Phone:   605-356-2321
Email:   union.county@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
