Twin Brooks Threshing Show - Twin Brooks

Aug 12, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017

Food and music all weekend. Saturday tractor pull starts at 5 p.m. SD sanctioned kids pedal pull Sunday at 1 PM. Threshing, horse demonstrations, large flea market and sawmill. Non-denominational church service at 9:00 in Vernon Hall. Many events going on both days. Feature is Minneapolis-Moline. 

 

Fee: $6.00 for the weekend 12 and under free


Location:   Threshing Show Grounds
Map:   15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252
Phone:   605-432-9487
Email:   info@twinbrooksthreshingshow.com; twinbrooks@threshingshow.com
Website:   http://www.threshingshow.com

