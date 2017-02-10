Twilight Flights - Renner
Feb 10, 2017 - Feb 11, 2017
Enjoy a romantic evening and helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls. Includes, wine tasting and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and desert wine tasting. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Website:
|http://strawbalewinery.com/
All Dates:
Wine tasting, heavy appetizers, helicopter ride to see the lights of Sioux Falls, dessert and dessert wine tasting.
