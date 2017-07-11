Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood
Jul 11, 2017 1:00 pm
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required. Sign up at Neighborhood Housing.
|Location:
|Deadwood Trailhead Near the old railroad depot on Sherman Street
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1401
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mickelson-trail/trolley.aspx
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2017 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.