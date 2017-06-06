Share |

Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood

Jun 6, 2017

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required. Sign up at Neighborhood Housing.


Location:   Deadwood Trailhead Near the old railroad depot on Sherman Street
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1401
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mickelson-trail/trolley.aspx

Jun 6, 2017

