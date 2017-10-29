Trick-or-Treat Trails - Pierre
Oct 29, 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Bring a flashlight and trick or treat along a decorated path then enjoy s’mores, hot cocoa and cider.
|Location:
|LaFramboise Island Nature Area
|Map:
|Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-773-2885
|Email:
|FarmIsland@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/calendar.aspx
All Dates:
Oct 29, 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.