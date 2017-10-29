Share |

Trick-or-Treat Trails - Pierre

Oct 29, 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Bring a flashlight and trick or treat along a decorated path then enjoy s’mores, hot cocoa and cider.


Location:   LaFramboise Island Nature Area
Map:   Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-773-2885
Email:   FarmIsland@state.sd.us
http://www.gfp.sd.gov/calendar.aspx

