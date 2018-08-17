Tour de Corn - Mitchell
Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018
Bicycle ride with 15, 35, 62 and 100-mile routes, pump track competition, pasta feed and glow ride.
17th - pasta feed and pump track competiton
18th - bike rides
19th - single track tour of trails around lake Mitchell.
|Location:
|Corn Palace
|Map:
|604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-990-2553
|Email:
|pcpedalers@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.pcpedalers.org
All Dates:
Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018
Bicycle ride with 15, 35, 62 and 100-mile routes, pump track competition, pasta feed and glow ride.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.