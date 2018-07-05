Tornado Days - Centerville
Jul 5, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
Toilet bowl races, volleyball, golf, disc golf, tippy cup, 3 on 3 basketball, slowpitch softball and bean bag tournaments, 3K and 5K run/walks, car & boat show, pub crawl, car cruise and ATV/lawn mower poker runs, street dance, duck drop, bike rodeo, kids’ activities, music and fireworks.
|Location:
|Centerville
|Map:
|741 Main Street Centerville, SD 57014
|Phone:
|605-563-2302
|Website:
|http://www.centervillesd.com/
All Dates:
Festival.
