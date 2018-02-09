Tinsley Ellis - Sioux Falls
Feb 9, 2018 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Blues artist performs.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/tinsley-ellis/
