Threshing Bee - Rosholt

Aug 18, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Each annual Threshing Bee is full of old fashioned fun for the whole family. Come join us for a weekend of demonstrations, a parade, adult and child pedal tractor pulls, antique tractor pulls, crafts, car show, horse show and more!

Fee: $7


Location:   Threshing Grounds
Map:   Highway 127, Rosholt, SD 57260
Phone:   605-537-4792
Email:   ranaealane@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.rosholtthreshingbee.com

