The Witches (Play) - Sioux Falls
Nov 2, 2017 - Nov 5, 2017
This is a faithful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story in which Boy and his Grandmother defeat the Grand High Witch and her followers.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theatre
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/the-witches/
All Dates:
Oct 26, 2017 - Oct 29, 2017 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.
Nov 2, 2017 - Nov 5, 2017 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.
