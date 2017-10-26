Share |

The Witches (Play) - Sioux Falls

Nov 2, 2017 - Nov 5, 2017

This is a faithful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story in which Boy and his Grandmother defeat the Grand High Witch and her followers.


Location:   Orpheum Theatre
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/the-witches/

All Dates:
Oct 26, 2017 - Oct 29, 2017 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.
Nov 2, 2017 - Nov 5, 2017 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.

Orpheum Theatre
