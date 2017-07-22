Share |

The Vietnam War Experience Exhibit - Aberdeen

Jul 22, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017

This exhibit explores the Vietnam War as experienced by local residents. In conjunction with SDPB's airing of the Ken Burn's documentary about the Vietnam War. This exhibit runs through Nov. 12, 2017.

 

Fee: Free Admission


Location:   Dacotah Prairie Museum
Map:   21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://www.dacotahprairiemuseum.com

All Dates:
Jul 22, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017 Dacotah Prairie Museum gallery hours: Tue-Fri: 9-5, Sat&Sun: 1-4

Historical Exhibit.

Dacotah Prairie Museum
Dacotah Prairie Museum 57401 21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401

