The Taffetas (dinner theater) - Rapid City
Jan 19, 2017 - Jan 21, 2017
Black Hills Community Theatre dinner theater performance.
|Location:
|Hilton Garden Inn
|Map:
|815 E Mall Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Email:
|info@bhct.org
All Dates:
Jan 19, 2017 - Jan 21, 2017 Social hour begins at 6 p.m.
