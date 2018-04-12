Share |

The Sanford Institute of Philanthropy - Sioux Falls

Apr 12, 2018 - Apr 13, 2018

Designed to prepare nonprofit leaders for the 21st century and dramatically increase the impact of charitable organizations in the U.S.

The upcoming Institute features:

Paul Krueger, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish South Dakota
Steve Erpenbach, president and CEO, South Dakota State University Foundation
Bob Preloger, vice president for advancement, Augustana University
Andy Patterson, president, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Micah Aberson, president, Sanford Health Foundation
Deb Koski, chief operating officer, Sanford Health Foundation
Cindy Elifrits Peterson, CEO and president, Maximizing Excellence, LLC
Jackie Payne, director of development, Augustana University

 

Fee:  $150 registration fee plus an $80 optional book.


Location:   Augustana University
Map:   2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/sanford-institute-philanthropy-augustana

All Dates:
Augustana University
Augustana University 57197 2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

