The Red Willow Band: Live at the Homestake Opera House - Lead

Jul 27, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead, SD is pleased to announce a Black Hills concert experience with The Red Willow Band.



The Red Willow Band, known in South Dakota as "the best in country swing" was inducted into the South Dakota Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The Red Willow Band existed in South Dakota from 1974 to 1982, though the band gets together to play once or twice a year. The band recorded and released two albums and several singles, with one single "I Wish I Had Your Arms Around Me" reaching #97 on the Billboard Hot Country 100 charts for 7 days. The band made numerous TV specials for South Dakota Public Television, hosted the successful NEMO series of outdoor festivals and toured nonstop in the upper U.S. from Washington State to New York City.



Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Seating is general admission. Tickets are available in person at the HHOH M-F 9:00 am to 3:00 pm; or by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or online at HomestakeOperaHouse.org. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for Historic Homestake Opera House members and $25 for students 17 and younger with ID.



Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase at the concert.



Programming support is provided in part by the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation and the City of Lead.