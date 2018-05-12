The Race Against Breast Cancer - Sioux Falls
May 12, 2018 8:00 am
Every year, the Avera Race brings together family, friends, cancer survivors and others to race for a common goal; to enhance cancer care for people right here in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. Every penny stays local to help families, friends and neighbors get the treatment and support they need.
Registration fee: $35.00.
|Location:
|Avera Fitness Center
|Map:
|3400 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
|Phone:
|605-322-8900
|Email:
|Elijah.Bonde@Avera.org
|Website:
|http://www.averaracesiouxfalls.org/
All Dates:
Fundraiser for the fight against breast cancer.
