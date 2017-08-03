The Odd Couple (female version) - Yankton
Aug 3, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017
Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.
Fee: $12.00
|Location:
|Dakota Theatre
|Map:
|328 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-4711
|Email:
|lctc@midconetwork.com
|Website:
|http://www.lewisandclarktheatre.org
All Dates:
Aug 3, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017 Aug 3-5 at 7:30pm and Aug 5 & 6 at 2pm
