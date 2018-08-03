The Game's Afoot (play) - Custer
Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018
It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But, when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is them up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
All Dates:
Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018 Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm
Aug 7, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018 Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm
Aug 14, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018 Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm
A comedy thriller production by the Black Hills Playhouse.
