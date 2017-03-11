Share |

The Fellowship of the Strings (concert) - Sioux Falls

Mar 11, 2017 - Mar 12, 2017

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs music from Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/category/events/

All Dates:
Mar 11, 2017 - Mar 12, 2017 Saturday - 7:30 p.m. Sunday - 2:30 p.m.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs music from Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS