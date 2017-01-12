The Ennis Sisters LIVE CONCERT - Spearfish
Jan 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Matthews hosts Newfoundland band, The Ennis Sisters. The Ennis Sisters are world-renowned performers whose inspirational sibling harmonies, humorous recitations, Irish step dancing, and engaging stage rapport lift spirits and warm hearts.
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth (18 and under) & BHSU students
|Location:
|The Matthews Theater and Art Gallery
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/newfoundland-artists-the-ennis-sisters/
All Dates:
Jan 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Canada's East Coast stars of harmony and humor.
