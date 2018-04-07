The Blue Ball: A Benefit for Better Blood Sugars - Sioux Falls

Apr 7, 2018 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 for The Blue Ball: A Benefit for Better Blood Sugars sponsored by Let Me Be 83. Let Me Be 83 is a movement from the Rivere Foundation to provide an alternative nutrition and insulin dosing method to aid in the management of Type 1 Diabetes. This event is a great opportunity to socialize and network with over 300 influential guests from across the nation. We’ll eat, drink, and raise funds to support those diagnosed with diabetes. This event will be hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown starting at 6:00pm.

Tickets: $125