The Big Grape (fundraiser) - Sioux Falls

Apr 13, 2018 7:00 pm

The Big Grape is a premier wine tasting event that includes fine wine, craft beer, gourmet food and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Avera Children's Hospital and helps our tiniest patients receive quality care.

Tickets: $135.00


Location:   Avera McKennan Prarie Center
Map:   1000 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-322-8900
Email:   Elijah.Bonde@Avera.org
Website:   http://www.thebiggrape.com

All Dates:
Sample wine and raise funds for Avera Children's Hospital.

