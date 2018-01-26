The Bard of Ballyfiddle (play) - Sioux Falls
Jan 26, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Sheldon R. Serious School is in trouble! Principal Farley has just implemented the “Serious Plan for Serious Education,” which features a no-joy policy, and most devastatingly, the elimination of music… which has been proven to cause joy! When a strange Bard and a Mysterious Symphony of Sound show up, the children discover the magical world of Ballyfiddle, teaching them how to listen to their hearts, and helping them devise a clever plan for restoring joy to their school.
Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students, 5 and under free
|Location:
|Edith Mortensen Theatre, Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-444-9631
|Email:
|jamie.richardson@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bard-of-ballyfiddle-tickets-40915596651
All Dates:
Jan 26, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Theater doors open at 6:30 pm
Theatrical performance.
