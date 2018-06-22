The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) - Custer
Jun 22, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
Hilariously F-U-N-N-Y (enjoyment or lighthearted pleasure) and delightfully Q-U-I-R-K-Y (characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits) show where six unusual adolescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, run by three equally unusual grown-ups.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
Black Hills Playhouse performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.