Tesla Car Rally - Custer
May 19, 2017
Tesla is a cutting-edge vehicle that runs on electricity only and is certain to be the future of the auto industry. The Custer Area Chamber of Commerce has invited Tesla owners to come explore the beautiful drives of the Southern Black Hills. See and learn about cutting-edge electric cars.
|Location:
|Custer Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
|Map:
|615 Washington St. Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-2244
|Website:
|http://visitcuster.com/chamber/
All Dates:
May 19, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.