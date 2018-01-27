Tables de Jour - Rapid City
Jan 27, 2018 11:00 am
Musically-themed luncheon and entertainment presented by Dakota Choral Union.
|Location:
|Youth and Family Services Center
|Map:
|120 E Adams St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-348-2895
|Website:
|http://www.dakotachoralunion.org/season.html
All Dates:
