Tables de Jour - Rapid City

Jan 27, 2018 11:00 am

Musically-themed luncheon and entertainment presented by Dakota Choral Union.


Location:   Youth and Family Services Center
Map:   120 E Adams St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-2895
Website:   http://www.dakotachoralunion.org/season.html

