Sylvan Lake Snowshoe Hike - Custer
Mar 11, 2018 2:00 pm
Guided 3-mile hike to a vista overlooking the Black Hills and Black Elk Peak. Reservations required for snowshoes.
|Location:
|Sylvan Lake General Store
|Map:
|24572 SD 87 Custer SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/default.aspx
