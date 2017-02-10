Share |

Sweethearts Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

Feb 10, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Every second Friday of the month, the El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club host a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on February 10th will be provided by the Apostle's Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. For more information please visit www.elriad.com or www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org.

Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-1117

All Dates:
Feb 10, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm Free Dance Lesson with Admission at 6:45 p.m.

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club host a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 57104 510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS