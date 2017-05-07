Share |

Suzie Cappa Royal Tea - Rapid City

May 7, 2017

Traditional English tea in honor of 2017 Suzie Cappa Artist of the Year, Shawn Bifulco. Benefits Suzie Cappa Art Center, a member of the Black Hills Works family.


Location:   Suzie Cappa Art Center
Map:   722 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-791-3578
Website:   http://www.suziecappaart.com/

All Dates:
May 7, 2017

Traditional English tea in honor of 2017 Suzie Cappa Artist of the Year, Shawn Bifulco. Benefits Suzie Cappa Art Center, a member of the Black Hills Works family.
Suzie Cappa Art Center
Suzie Cappa Art Center 57701 722 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS