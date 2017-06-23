Share |

Sunset Zoofari - Watertown

Jun 23, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Attend the 21 and over fundraiser at the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown. The event features beers, wines, foods and cultures from around the world. Entertainment is provided throughout the evening.

Fee: $40 ticket


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm -21 and over only -zoo closes early to prepare for the event.

A 21 and over only fundraiser at the Bramble Park Zoo.

Bramble Park Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo 57201 800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS